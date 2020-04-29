Saia: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) _ Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $28.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.06.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.
The trucking company posted revenue of $446.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.9 million.
Saia shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.
