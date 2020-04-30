Berkeley County wants to triple size of its detention center

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is taking applications for the design and engineering of a new addition to their county jail.
Overcrowding has been an issue for years at Berkeley County’s Hill-Finklea Detention Center. The jail has housed as many as 500 inmates at one time despite the fact that it was only built to house 291.
The county spent about $800,000 last year to house some inmates at Charleston County’s Al Cannon Detention Center. But the cost to keep inmates elsewhere is only increasing.
So after working with the County Council and the county administrator on how best to solve this overcrowding problem, the sheriff’s office wants to expand the facility with a project that would add 463 beds, bringing their capacity to 754.
“We wish we could spend the money elsewhere; more deputies and public safety and those things," Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "But it’s a necessity and it’s a necessary evil so to speak.”
Back in 2008, the county did add a new building, but because of the lack of funding, they didn’t have enough staff to open it until 2015.
Lewis said the day it opened, it was already full.
He says that they do hear the concerns of people not wanting to spend their tax dollars on more space for the jails, but he says the population of Berkeley County is only increasing.
The additional wing would be three stories with a new lobby, medical area and an inmate worker dorm.
Lewis said that will not only reduce the cost of housing inmates elsewhere but also help with safety.
“Any time you have that many inmates it creates first and foremost a safety risk to the employees, the officers, the staff and the health and welfare of everyone,” Lewis said.
It is not yet clear how much the expansion project will cost.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.