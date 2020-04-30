Charleston County extends state of emergency

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council has extended the state of emergency declaration for another 30 days.
At the council meeting on Thursday, members voted unanimously to keep the declaration, all while slowly starting to reopen.
They also approved a request by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to apply for a federal grant to help purchase personal protective equipment. The county could receive nearly $95,000 from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. That would go towards PPE for both employees and inmates.
At last count, 11 inmates in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19. That center has more than 800 inmates.
Much of the meeting was dedicated to a surprise gift. The State of Qatar Embassy donated $50,000 to both the City of Charleston and Charleston County, each.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said, “We are thankful for our Sister City relationship with Doha, Qatar and for this generous donation to assist us in our efforts to respond to the novel coronavirus. We look forward to a time when we can further cultivate exchanges to strengthen the connection between our two cities.”
Thursday’s meeting also came with the announcement that a new mobile COVID-19 testing facility is rolling out next week. The Charleston County Public Safety Directorate and Fetter Health Care teamed up to provide the testing facility. The location will change every day for the next two weeks. Here is where they will be:
May 4: Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405
May 5: Charity Baptist Church, 1544 E. Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
May 6: Fetter Healthcare, 5225 SC-165, Hollywood, SC 29449
May 7: Jane Edwards Elementary School, 1960 Jane Edwards Rd, Edisto Island, SC 29438
May 8: Magistrate Court, 995 Morrison Dr., Charleston, SC 29403
May 11: St. James Presbyterian, 1314 Secessionville Road, Charleston, SC 29412
May 12: Johns Island Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
May 13: Wadmalaw Island – exact location TBD
May 14: Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Drive, North Charleston 29405
May15: Life Center Ministry, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston 29418
May 18: North Charleston Community Resource Center, 3970 Whipper Barony Lane 29405
“In light of the current global pandemic, it is critical that underserved communities have access to COVID-19 testing,” said Eric Watson, Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety. “This collaborative effort with Fetter Health Care will help accomplish that goal.”
