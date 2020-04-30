Charleston police charge teenager with tampering with cars at W. Ashley neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston investigators have charged a teenager accused of tampering with two cars at a subdivision in West Ashley.
Charleston police say the 17-year-old is charged with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle.
He is being held in the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.
“His name cannot be released since he has been charged as a juvenile,” Charleston police said. “On April 29th, CPD Investigators were notified of Ring video showing two males in the early morning hours of April 28th on Mallory Drive.”
According to police, in the video, one of the males is seen running through the yard of a residence on Mallory Drive.
“He returns and peers into the residence,” police said. “He then attempts to enter two vehicles parked in the driveway of the residence but is unsuccessful. The male then fled the scene on foot.”
A report states the video was distributed to CPD officers for investigative purposes, and one of the males was positively identified by CPD Officer Elliot Long who he has interacted with in the past in the subdivision.
On April 30, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office notified CPD Investigators about a juvenile they had just arrested for an outstanding pickup order who had a handgun in his possession.
“The juvenile was the same party that CPD Investigators were presently drafting family court charging documents for motor vehicle tampering,” police said. “Through the deputy’s investigation, it was determined the handgun was stolen from a vehicle in the Grand Oaks Subdivision.”
Charleston Police Investigators added the additional two charges of tampering with motor vehicle on the juvenile who was already in custody in juvenile detention for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charges.
“This is an excellent example of the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office working together to solve crimes and keep the community safe,” Charleston police said.
