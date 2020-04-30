Citadel Mall reopening on Friday

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel Mall is reopening this Friday, May 1.
Shopping mall officials released a statement Thursday night on the reopening and said some common areas, including the Food Court dining area and the children’s play area, will still remain closed until further notice.
The initial mall hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Last week, Northwoods Mall announced they would be reopening on May 1.
A statement by Northwoods Mall officials said that they have implemented a number of protective measures to keep employees, retail partners, and the community healthy.
Those protective measures include prohibiting groups of 10 or more people to congregate in the mall common area, and keeping the food court seating and children’s play area closed.
