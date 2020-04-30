Deputies searching for 13-year-old boy who ran away from boys home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a 13-year-old boy who they say ran away from a boys home in Georgetown County.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the boy ran away from the the boys home on CCC Road south of Georgetown Thursday afternoon.
Deputies describe the boy as a white male, 4′1," and wearing a white T-shirt, tan pants and work boots.
The boy, described as a white male, 4-feet, 1-inch tall, wearing a white tee-shirt, tan pants and work boots.
GCSO officials said the boy left the Georgetown Marine Institute.
“He is not considered a threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone with information about him should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.