Drying out and warming up as we head into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A wet start to our Thursday will give way to improving weather thanks to a cold front moving offshore late this morning. Morning downpours will give way to a slight chance of a shower from late this morning into the afternoon. Cooler temperatures will move in behind this front and clouds will gradually give way to peeks of sunshine. The sky will clear out tonight allowing temperatures to cool down into the low 50s. A beautiful Friday is expected with a sunny sky and highs in the mid 70s. The temperatures will warm up this weekend with highs near 80 degrees Saturday and the upper 80s expected on Sunday. Sunshine will continue throughout the weekend with only a slight chance of rain returning early next week.