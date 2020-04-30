Former Summerville High School principal accused of killing wife dies at home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville High School principal accused of killing his wife died at his home on Thursday.
The coroner’s office said 65-year-old James Stanton Yarborough died at his home at 10:30 a.m. Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said the cause of death is pending.
The Folly Beach Police Department is investigating.
Yarborough was principal at Summerville High School from 1994 to 1998 and then served as Dorchester District 2 Facilities Director from 1998 to 2002.
He was granted bond in November of last year and had been placed on house arrest. Yarborough’s wife, 63-year-old Karen, was found dead on the side of Harrison road near the Beidler Forest back on Sept. 17, 2019.
The next day, Yarborough was charged with killing her.
She was initially reported missing and when police went to the Yarborough home to investigate, he told them his wife had been home the night before, the incident report stated.
He told officers he was going to bed for the night and that his wife said she was going to go for a walk, something he said was “normal behavior.” He said his wife had recently been depressed about a recent death and about an illness of a close family friend, the incident report states.
Police say they noticed a red stain on the bottom of his shirt near each of his armpits and asked what the stain was from.
He said he must have gotten blood on his shirt because he was on blood thinners, the report states.
The report states officers found a single, unknown caliber bullet on the floor of their bedroom near the dresser with no shell casing nearby. Yarborough told police he did not have any firearms and did not know why the bullet would be there.
Police also found “fresh damage” to Yarborough’s vehicles and broken flower pots and a wheelbarrow outside the home, the report states. He told police he only knew of damage to the vehicles that his wife told him about the day before she disappeared.
