Gov. McMaster expected to hold presser on state’s response to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to hold a press conference on the state’s response to COVID-19.
We will stream it live here when it begins.
The governor said he and state leaders are working to get South Carolinians back to work quickly but safely.
On Thursday, the governor held another meeting with “accelerateSC,” a response committee looking at issues that have been interrupted by COVID-19 such as employment, supply chain and regulatory issues.
McMaster has said the state was in a better position to recover on a much faster rate compared to other states, and said he hopes to make some announcements soon.
“We want to regain that prosperity that we were experiencing before,” he said. ”The sooner the better, but it must be safe. That’s why we’re meeting.”
