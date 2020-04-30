Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - State troopers say a driver was killed late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash.
The crash happened at approximately 11:39 p.m. Wednesday on Sidneys Road near Walterboro, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.
The driver of a 2008 SUV was killed when the vehicle, traveling south around a curve, ran off the right shoulder of the road into a ditch. The vehicle then struck a culvert and then a tree, Lee said.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. EMS took the driver to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Lee said.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the driver’s identity.
