Summerville Police Department receives record number of calls during pandemic

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police officials say they have received more than three times the number of calls this year over last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Jon Rogers says so far this year officers have responded to 166 mental wellness calls, a record number.
That compares to only 52 calls during the same time period last year.
“It’s dominating what we’re doing. The mental health aspect of calls are really taking a majority of our time when it comes to calls,” Rogers said Thursday. “People are obviously dealing with stress in different ways and being cooped up in their homes, cooped up being teachers, spending a lot of time with folks they normally don’t do has really created a high level of anxiety.”
The chief says his officers have been training to handle mental wellness calls for several years.
“Every call as always stands on itself. When they go in there they see someone having a mental break or thinking about committing suicide, we’re not going to leave that person,” Rogers said. “So we are placing an enormous amount of time putting people into emergency protective custody.”
Rogers doesn’t expect the number of these types of calls to decrease.
“This is going to go on for some time. Our officers know it, they understand it,” he said. “We have to deal with these calls and we’ll continue to do so.”
