James Island fire station funding advances, construction ahead of schedule

CHARLESTON COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) – As construction continues on the new James Island fire station, Charleston County has made millions available for the project moving forward.
Thursday, Charleston County Council approved $8.5 million in bonds for the James Island Public Service District to use for the fire station at Folly Road at Prescott Street.
JIPSD Chief Chris Seabolt said the project has not had any problems due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is ahead of schedule to open in the fall.
“It’ll be a real nice community showpiece. It will be right there on Folly Road so people can see it and it will reduce some response times in certain areas,” Seabolt said. “We’re just happy, we hope it will last another 60 years like the current fire station were in now.”
Crews broke ground on the new location last year, Seabolt said the station is moving to a more centralized, easily accessible location than their current building off Camp Rd.
“It’s kind of gridlocked there and we’re trying to wait for a break to get the fire engines out,” Seabolt said. “So that was the decision, a reason for the decision to move over to a new property.”
