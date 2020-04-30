Kiawah Island Community Association Board returns $1 million coronavirus loan

It is important to remember that Kiawah Island is a more diverse economic community than is publicly presented. We have approximately 1,300 owners who rely on rental income and we have many residents who have suffered either employment or other financial losses. However, as a community we will survive without the Payroll Protection Loan. Therefore, today the board voted to return the loan because we understand that our sacrifices will be significantly less than small business owners who are struggling to survive. As we move through 2020 and into 2021, we will make every effort to minimize costs without affecting services. However, depending on the course of future events, some services may need to be reduced and/or additional assessments considered.