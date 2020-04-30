Live 5 Classroom: Meet the Giraffes at Riverbanks Zoo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday’s edition of Live 5 Classroom will let you get up close and personal, virtually speaking, with the giraffes at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia.
Live 5′s Rob Way talks to a zookeeper about how the animals are being cared for during the pandemic.
During the closure of schools, the Live 5 News team is hosting “Live 5 Classroom” live on our Facebook page Tuesday and Thursday afternoons to provide additional materials to keep children engaged in learning at home.
To watch, “Like” the Live 5 News Facebook page. The live stream will begin at 2 p.m.
And be sure to check back every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.
