Two Lowcountry restaurants announce they will not reopen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry restaurants announced in a release Thursday that they will not reopen its doors with the restrictions on seating capacity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Neighbord Dining Group announced that McCrady’s and Minero will remain closed.
“Through many tough conversations as the crisis has unfolded, we’ve come to the difficult decision that McCrady’s, a tasting-menu-only restaurant with few seats in an intimate setting, will no longer be viable in this changed business environment with restrictions on seating capacity," David Howard of The Neighborhood Dining Group said.
