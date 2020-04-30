Two Lowcountry restaurants announce they will not reopen

The past couple of months have presented unparalleled challenges to our beloved restaurant community. As we look towards the future of our restaurant operations post-crisis, we’ve been proactively evaluating each of our restaurants to determine how they will fit into the new reality we anticipate for the F&B industry. Through many tough conversations as the crisis has unfolded, we’ve come to the difficult decision that McCrady’s, a tasting-menu-only restaurant with few seats in an intimate setting, will no longer be viable in this changed business environment with restrictions on seating capacity. We are sad to announce that McCrady’s will not be reopening. This has also led us to the decision to discontinue service at our downtown location of Minero (located above McCrady’s) and instead focus efforts on our forthcoming location on Johns Island with expanded menu offerings, a large bar, curbside pickup, and outdoor seating. Our valued staff at these locations were laid off at the start of the virus crisis and are already receiving unemployment benefits.