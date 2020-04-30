Lowcountry Strong: Mount Pleasant student teaches science online

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry high school student started taking advantage of his time at home after schools closed to share his passion of nature with the community.
Parker Gibbons is a junior at Oceanside Collegiate Academy. He launched a Facebook page, “Parker Teaches Science,” where he teaches others about science and nature.
“I’ve had a lot of different kids ask me questions separately, like send me personal messages, and ask me questions, send me pictures to identify stuff and people are just very involved with it,” he says.
The 17-year-old creates his own videos and posts them online every Tuesday and Thursday to teach others about nature and to show some of his findings. He loves finding all kinds of reptiles and amphibians, and he says snakes are his favorite.
Gibbons says he hopes to someday become a herpetologist, a scientist who studies reptiles and amphibians, to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather.
Gibbons decided to start sharing his passion for science and animals when he realized a lot of people weren't able to get outside as much or able to be learning as much.
His most recent visit was to the Francis Marion National Forest.
“I get to kind of share my love of nature and hope to make other people have that same love of nature, and I’ve been able to show a lot of my collection because I have a bunch of bones and skulls and stuff and I love talking about them and it’s just interesting to be able to tell people about them and just educate people about it,” he says.
He says he’s been reading books to learn more about snakes and other reptiles for as long as he can remember.
He says he’s been surprised by the amount of attention he’s gotten, specifically on Facebook.
