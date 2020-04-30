Man arrested in connection to home invasions in Orangeburg County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man in connection with a January home invasion that went bad.
Marquinn Boyd, 27, has been charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count of possession of a weapon during a crime.
“Many homeowners in this county and across the country are armed,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Lewis Ravenell said. “These individuals on this occasion found one of those homeowners.”
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent to a Holly Hill residence on January 27 after receiving a report home invasion with shots fired.
At a Bass Drive residence, investigators say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head on a living room floor.
A 62-year-old man inside the home said that around 9 p.m. he was in his living room when three men forced their way into his home, spraying pepper spray as they did.
One of the intruders hit the man in the head with a handgun, the report states, before the subject walked down a hallway.
A woman in another part of the home reported being pepper-sprayed after being grabbed by the hair.
At some point, shots were fired leaving one of the intruders on the floor while the others fled.
That suspect later died.
