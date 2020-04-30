Most City of Charleston parks to reopen for exercise activities this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mayor John Tecklenburg announced Thursday night that most of the city’s parks will reopen this weekend for exercise activities.
The mayor made the announcement during an emergency meeting of city council.
City officials said there will be no group activities at the parks such as picnics or exercise classes, or close contact court and field sports.
“Citizens must maintain proper social distancing and should consider wearing face masks while using city parks,” city officials said.
Demetre Park on James Island will continue to be closed, and the Municipal Golf Course will also remain closed to the public due to the ongoing renovations.
According to city officials, staff from the Department of Recreation, Livability, Traffic and Transportation, and Charleston Police Department will be working to ensure that all citizens abide by the rules of safety and social distancing.
“Restrooms, stationary playground and exercise equipment, dog runs, docks, piers and areas that encourage close contact sports will remain closed until health officials determine that those areas can be safely used,” City of Charleston officials said. “No permits will be issued for reserved park usage at this time. All indoor recreation facilities will continue to be closed to the public. All recreation programs and activities are still postponed at this time.”
Mary Murray Drive in Hampton Park will be closed to all vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily as a temporary measure intended to allow more flexibility for social distances for exercise and recreation purposes, according to the city.
“City staff will be out in parks acting as ambassadors and ensuring that everyone is following rules of social distancing," City of Charleston officials said."There will be no large groups allowed to gather and socialize. Citizens using the parks will need to continue to move along and not stay in one area.”
Below is a graphic regarding social distancing in public parks provided by the National Recreation and Park Association:
