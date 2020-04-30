Mt. Pleasant wants Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms to reopen beach access

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Town Council has called an emergency meeting on a resolution asking Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms to open up their beaches.
The town council meeting will be held Friday at 1 p.m. by video conference.
According to the agenda posted on the town’s website, the resolution would urge Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms to open up public beaches and waters to people living in Mount Pleasant as well as the rest of South Carolina.
Both communities have current restrictions in place.
Starting Friday, the Isle of Palms is restricting visitors to the beach between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., a lessening of previous restrictions on IOP.
Meanwhile, Sullivan’s Island is restricting visitors between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. until at least May 12th.
If you want to take part in the Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting, you can email public comment to councilclk@tompsc.com.
You can also call them and leave a voicemail at 843-856-7846.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.