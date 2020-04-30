NASCAR will return to action with 2 races at Darlington starting May 17th

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WCSC) - NASCAR will be the first of the major sports to return to action next month and they’ll be doing it in the Palmetto State.
The sport announced on Thursday afternoon they will resume racing on May 17th at Darlington Raceway. That will be the 1st of 3 races held in South Carolina as they’ll hold a Cup series race that Sunday followed by an Xfinity series race on Tuesday the 19th and another Cup series race the following evening.
All the races at Darlington will be held without fans in attendance and will be the first races for the sport in almost 2 months.
NASCAR also announced there will be no practices or qualifying for any of the events at Darlington.
“It’s an honor for Darlington Raceway to resume the 2020 NASCAR season in just a few short weeks with three races in four days." Raceway President Kerry Tharp said in a statement. "Darlington is one of the most iconic and historic tracks in the sport and will be a tremendous backdrop when NASCAR returns to racing. We certainly appreciate the support from our state’s leadership in working with NASCAR to allow us to host these events.
“In accordance with the CDC and public health agency standards and protocols, no fans will be admitted to these events; however, we encourage all fans to tune in to FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “
“As our nation restarts, I can think of no better place for NASCAR to drop the green flag than at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina." Governor Henry McMaster said in a statement. "Team South Carolina stands ready to help NASCAR restart the season at Darlington Raceway with three races next month that can be enjoyed by fans from home on television, radio, and online.”
The extra races will also not effect Darlington’s normal weekend, the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend. That race will remain where it is on the schedule.
Sunday’s Cup series race will be a 400 mile race and begin at 3:30pm. Tuesday’s Xfinity race will be 200 miles and kickoff at 8pm and Wednesday’s race will go 500 kilometers and kickoff at 7:30pm.
