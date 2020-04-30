220 new cases of COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State officials have announced 220 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more virus-related deaths.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 6,095, and those who have died to 244.
Deaths reported on Thursday include nine elderly people from Anderson (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), Lexington (2), and Richland (1) counties. Three occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.
So far, there have been a total of 56,512 coronavirus tests with 50,417 testing negative and 6,095 testing positive.
The following is a breakdown of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday.
The number of new cases reported on Thursday, April 30 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Cherokee (2), Chester (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (9), Colleton (1), Darlington (13), Dillon (5), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (2), Florence (16), Georgetown (3), Greenville (36), Greenwood (3), Horry (4), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (5), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (16), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (5), Union (1), Williamsburg (2), York (13)
DHEC officials are continuing to provide information on how South Carolinians can protect themselves against exposure to the virus.
According to health officials, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC said."South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease."
Other steps the public should take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask while out in public
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
- Monitoring for symptoms
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.