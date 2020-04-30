Officers salute Cpl. Maglone outside of hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motorcade of law enforcement officers lit up the sky to pay tribute to a BRPD officer wounded in the line of duty.
In a video posted to Facebook, dozens of motorcycles and police units drove to the top floor of the Our Lady of the Lake parking garage as Corporal Derrick Maglone watched from inside his hospital room.
“Band of Brothers... unable to put the feeling into words. #maglonestrong,” Justin Pomeroy said in his video.
“On the setting of the sun. We salute you into the night after a hard day fought. Rest easy tonight for tomorrow is another battle. Just know the rumble on the ground is an army following behind you. You are never alone, we are blue!” the post read.
Maglone was shot alongside Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto on Sunday, April 26 while attempting to question a murder suspect.
Hutto was fatally wounded. Maglone was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he has been recovering.
RELATED STORIES:
Maglone’s family says his condition is improving.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.