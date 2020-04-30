Officers searching for suspects after finding shooting victim at N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for two suspects after they found a shooting victim at a home in North Charleston Thursday night.
At 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Old Pine Circle for a report of a shooting.
When they got to the location, officers found a male victim inside a home and suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to MUSC hospital for treatment.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.