Officers searching for suspects after finding shooting victim at N. Charleston home
By Ray Rivera | April 30, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 10:45 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for two suspects after they found a shooting victim at a home in North Charleston Thursday night.

At 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Old Pine Circle for a report of a shooting.

When they got to the location, officers found a male victim inside a home and suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to MUSC hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing the investigation.

