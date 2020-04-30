Orangeburg Co. deputies arrest man after allegedly shooting another man in his sleep

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody after authorities say another man was shot while he slept.
Clifford Profit, 37, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
“This shows how little this man regards life, and the life of a relative at that,” the sheriff said. “He’s going to learn the hard way that life – all life – matters.”
Authorities say Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Melvin Road residence where they found a man sitting in a yard while family members held a towel to his head.
The victim told investigators he had been asleep when he was shot in the face by his cousin, who lives at the same address.
The victim has been taken to an area hospital.
As investigators took Profit into custody, they said they noticed Profit had blood on his person.
While being placed into a patrol car, Profit attempted to reached for something inside his waistline, according to police. It turned out to be a revolver, according to the report.
Profit’s is awaiting his first court appearance.
