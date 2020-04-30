Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in downtown Charleston Thursday night.
At 9:26 p.m. officers responded to MUSC for a 17-year-old male who showed up with a gunshot wound to one of his arms. Police said the injury is non-life threatening.
According to CPD investigators, the shooting reportedly happened in the 700 block of Meeting Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on-duty CPD detective.
