Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Charleston
By Ray Rivera | April 30, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 10:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in downtown Charleston Thursday night.

At 9:26 p.m. officers responded to MUSC for a 17-year-old male who showed up with a gunshot wound to one of his arms. Police said the injury is non-life threatening.

According to CPD investigators, the shooting reportedly happened in the 700 block of Meeting Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on-duty CPD detective.

