PRA Health Sciences: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $40.7 million.
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.
The contract research organization posted revenue of $783.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $760.6 million.
PRA Health Sciences shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $96.50, a decrease of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRAH