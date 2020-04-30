S.C. expected to release new unemployment claim totals Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce are expected to release the number of new unemployment claims it received last week.
That announcement is expected Thursday morning, when the U.S. Department of Labor will likely release updated national totals.
Last week, the state reported ts first drop in new weekly unemployment claims since mid-March.
SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said 73,116 people filed an initial claim for unemployment during the week that ended April 18, a drop of 14,570 from the previous week.
The figure only represents people who are filing an initial claim.
As of April 23, the total number of initial claims received reached 341,730 and SCDEW had paid more than $351 million in a combination of state unemployment benefits and the CARES Act $600 contribution in the last 5 weeks, she said.
For April, economists say the national unemployment rate could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since the Great Depression, when it reached 25%.
