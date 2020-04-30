Suspect in custody after shooting in North Charleston leads to car chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in North Charleston led to a car chase Thursday night.
The North Charleston Police Department identified the suspect as a female subject whose information is expected to be released at a later tine.
Her arrest stems from an incident at 6:55 p.m. when officers responded to 1721 Remount Rd. for a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Trident Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
“A description of the suspect and suspect vehicle was broadcast to local police agencies and the vehicle was located by the Hanahan Police Department,” NCPD officials said."Hanahan Police officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the vehicle fled from officers."
North Charleston Police say they monitored and assisted in the pursuit, then became the primary officers when the vehicle was in the jurisdiction of the City of North Charleston.
“After a lengthy pursuit, that ended on Remus St., the female suspect was taken into custody,” NCPD officials said.
A report states that a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspect are acquainted through a family relationship and the incident is part of a domestic situation.
