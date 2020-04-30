SWAT team arrests teenager suspected of shooting juveniles in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team have arrested a teenager suspected of shooting two juveniles.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said the 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on Exodus Drive in Plantersville on Monday.
Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, the SWAT team executed a search warrant in Plantersville and took the suspect into custody.
He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.
