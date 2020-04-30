SWAT team arrests teenager suspected of shooting juveniles in Georgetown County

Members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team has arrested a teenager suspected of shooting two juveniles. (Source: Live 5)
By Ray Rivera | April 30, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 3:45 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team have arrested a teenager suspected of shooting two juveniles.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said the 17-year-old was arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on Exodus Drive in Plantersville on Monday.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, the SWAT team executed a search warrant in Plantersville and took the suspect into custody.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

