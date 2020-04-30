LIVE: ’United: A Remembrance Program’ pays tribute to UNC Charlotte shooting victims

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday evening, a virtual event is paying tribute to the victims of the tragic 2019 campus shooting at UNC Charlotte.
On Thursday April 30, at 5:10 p.m., UNC Charlotte will recognize the day with “United: A Remembrance Program” - a virtual event that pays tribute to Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, and honors Drew Pescaro, Emily Houpt, Rami Alramadhan and Sean Dehart, and all the students in the classroom on the day of the shooting.
Some mobile users may have to turn their phones to the side to watch the program.
“As a city, a nation, and a global community, we continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19 and the impact it has brought to our daily lives. As an institution, we are focused on making decisions that protect the health and safety of our 49er community. Unfortunately, the current “stay at home” environment alters our scheduled plans to observe the one-year anniversary of April 30, a tragic day in our campus history,” the message read.
The program will feature Student Body President Chandler Crean and Student Body Vice President Adela Mann, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Kevin Bailey, and a special appearance from CBS News correspondent and alum, Don Dahler ’91.
It will also feature an artistic video created by faculty member Jeff Murphy and accompanied by an original composition written by faculty member John Allemeier, as well as musical performances by “Water From Fire” featuring alumni John Woodall ’14 and Kevin Brawley ’13.
Officials say additional information and direct links will be provided through email, Inside UNC Charlotte and the University’s social media channels.
