LIVE: ’United: A Remembrance Program’ pays tribute to UNC Charlotte shooting victims

“As a city, a nation, and a global community, we continue to grapple with the effects of COVID-19 and the impact it has brought to our daily lives. As an institution, we are focused on making decisions that protect the health and safety of our 49er community. Unfortunately, the current “stay at home” environment alters our scheduled plans to observe the one-year anniversary of April 30, a tragic day in our campus history,” the message read.