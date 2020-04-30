‘You just feel helpless:’ Lowcountry woman says she’s called SC Unemployment 500 times

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Ladson woman and a North Charleston man both said they filed for unemployment with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce more than a month ago, and after hundreds of calls each, they say they still haven’t heard back.
“I am currently on hold with the unemployment office. I’ve been on hold for three hours, ten minutes and fifteen seconds. This is a daily experience for me," Rhonda Saunders said on Thursday morning. "This is what I do every morning when I wake up, and this is what I do all day and into the evening until they close.”
Before the pandemic, Saunders said she was a rideshare driver, but since her husband has underlying health conditions, she doesn’t want to take any risks.
“It just takes a toll on your whole body. You feel defeated. You feel unheard. You feel ignored. You feel so unimportant," she said. “It’s just very degrading. You feel like you’re groveling. You feel like you’re begging, and no one is listening. You just feel helpless.”
She added she has bills that need to be paid but not enough income to pay them.
“I don’t know what more to do. I feel like I’ve jumped through hoops. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do, and it’s just not coming. Help is not coming,” she said. “We need to make house payments.”
South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce staff answered 62,000 calls over a five-day span two weeks ago, spokesperson Heather Biance said. The department also increased the amount of customer service representatives by ten times, going from 46 pre-pandemic to about 500 now.
“We went from historically low unemployment in South Carolina to historically high unemployment,” Biance said last week. “We understand not everyone is getting through, but the phone line is working. If they receive a voice recording asking to call back, that simply means too many people are in the queue ahead of them. Please try again."
Saunders is not alone in unsuccessfully calling every day for more than a month. Josh Springsteen of North Charleston said he filed in mid-March after losing his restaurant job.
“Finally, the guy answered the phone. I jumped up. I said, ‘Thank you so much for answering the phone.’ He was like, ‘Absolutely.’ He tried to help me out, and then he goes, 'Well, I’m gonna transfer your case to somebody who can help you out. And, you’ll hear something in 48 hours," Springsteen said.
That was two days ago.
A spokesperson with the department said she’d be reaching out to both of them.
The department has also launched an online chat system to help alleviate the calls of more commonly-asked questions. That service can be found here.
