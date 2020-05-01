Berkley County School District approves schedule changes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The school day is changing for students in Berkley County starting next school year.
The school board approved schedule changes that are aimed at fixing a troubled bussing system.
Elementary schools will go from 7:20 a.m. to 1:50 p.m, middle schools from 8:05 a.m. to 3 p.m., and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 4:05 p.m.
Currently, the school day has variable start and end times.
These changes will make the days standard.
The changes are designed to help increase the amount of time bus drivers have to pick up and drop off students. Right now, the district is seeing bussing delays of 30 minutes to an hour.
There were several other options on the table, however this one was selected as a stop gap measure for next year while the district continues to study how to make bussing more effective.
There are several impacts that have yet to be addressed. Chief among them, they will need to adjust after school childcare, activities and athletics.
