Charleston County to open COVID-10 mobile screening and testing sites

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston County Public Safety Directorate including EMS and Emergency Management is partnering with Fetter Heath Care Network to offer mobile COVID-19 screening and testing sites.
The mobile site will be in different communities across Charleston County beginning May 4, 2020, according to Charleston County. Screening and testing are scheduled to be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will include walk-up and drive-thru stations.
Mobile testing site locations:
- May 4: Royal Baptist Church, 461 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405
- May 5: Charity Baptist Church, 544 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
- May 6: Fetter Healthcare, 5225 SC-165, Hollywood, SC 29449
- May 7: Jane Edwards Elementary School, 1960 Jane Edwards Rd, Edisto Island, SC 29438
- May 8: Magistrate Court, 995 Morrison Dr., Charleston, SC 29403
- May 11: St. James Presbyterian, 1314 Secessionville Road, Charleston, SC 29412
- May 12: Johns Island Library, 3531 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
- May 13: Wadmalaw Island – exact location TBD
- May 14: Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Drive, North Charleston 29405
- May15: Life Center Ministry, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston 29418
- May 18: North Charleston Community Resource Center, 3970 Whipper Barony Lane 29405
“In light of the current global pandemic, it is critical that underserved communities have access to COVID-19 testing,” Deputy County Administrator of Public SafetyEric Watson said. “This collaborative effort with Fetter Health Care will help accomplish that goal.”
Individuals experiencing symptoms similar to that of COVID-19, such as cough, fever and shortness of breath can request a screening at FetterCovid19Screening.org or by calling 1-800-365-7410 to connect with a Fetter provider who will determine the need for testing. Residents are asked to wear face coverings and practice safe social distancing while at the mobile testing site.
Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are reportedly covering the cost of COVID-19. Patient insurance information will be processed, in order to complete testing and no co-pays or deductibles are being charged. All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.