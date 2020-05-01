Charleston schedules news briefing Friday afternoon on COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and other city leaders will hold a news briefing Friday afternoon.
The briefing, set to focus on the city's continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Washington Square.
Tecklenburg has said the city is complying with Gov. McMaster's decision to allow some non-essential businesses to begin reopening as of last week.
Tecklenburg asked stores to ask their employees to self-identify if they are more vulnerable to getting COVID-19.
The mayor said he is also asking city employees to follow the same practice to help city leaders protect them from exposure to the general public.
