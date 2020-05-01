The coronavirus pandemic could benefit group’s efforts to overhaul SC’s education system

“Parents are now having to facilitate the learning, instead of it being trusted to the teacher. Our hope is that as we continue to branch out, that we can sit there and build these partnerships with parents who are willing to support what we are trying to do,” Ellis said. “We also are really feeling for local businesses because, when you’re talking about the economic impact, it’s the local businesses that are carrying the weight of educational funding. It’s not the big industries. We’re hoping that sort of opens the door for those conversations. How can we make funding more equitable and it’s not so much focused on these local businesses that are struggling so much right now. Then, how can we get parents and grandparents and families on board to support teachers. So, it’s much more of a relationship where we are all working together to help the student be successful.”