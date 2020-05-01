Fire crews investigating late-night N. Charleston building fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire to break out in a vacant commercial building Thursday night.
Charleston County dispatchers received a 911 call at 10:27 p.m. reporting a “massive fire” at “an old building” on Scott Street.
North Charleston, Charleston, and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to the call along with Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Rescue Squad, according to North Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Stephanie Julazadeh said.
First arriving firefighters reported heavy fire in a large vacant commercial building. Fire conditions did not allow for crews to enter the building. Ladder trucks and large hose lines were used to fight the fire. Additional fire engines and ladders were called to the scene to assist.
No injuries have been reported. A fire investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is in progress.
