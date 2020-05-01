Fire crews investigating late-night N. Charleston building fire

• Get out and stay out of a burning building – then call 9-1-1. • You can use any cell phone to call 9-1-1. Every cell phone has an “emergency” function even if the screen is locked. • Stay calm and speak clearly. • Know your location – by address or an intersecting street. • Do not hang up until directed to by the 9-1-1 dispatcher. • Answer the dispatcher’s questions promptly and to the point. • If the situation changes before help arrives, call 9-1-1 again and give the dispatcher an update.