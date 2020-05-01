Heating up heading into the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building into the Southeast and will supply nothing but sunshine over the next couple of days. We’ll see a sunny sky today with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. Today will easily be the coolest day of the next 7 days as temperatures will be warming up quite a bit this weekend. Expect a clear sky and cool start on Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s inland, low to mid 50s along the coast. The warm-up begins tomorrow afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. We’ll climb into the upper 80s for highs on Sunday and we’ll be near 90 degrees on Monday.