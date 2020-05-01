Jail populations drop by half in six years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of inmates inside the Charleston County jail is dropping.
The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council's Annual Report the average daily population at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center has dropped nearly 50 percent in the last six years.
In 2014 the average daily population was 1,111. In 2019, that number fell to 888.
With the coronavirus, the population has fallen even more. As of Tuesday, the average population was 648 inmates.
The CJCC attributes the success to a handle full of changes they have made. They have sped up pre-trial reports, tweaked the bond structure and are using diversion programs more aggressively.
“The fact that we now have a defense attorney, a public defender, and a pre-trial report for almost every single defendant that goes to a court judge makes a tremendous difference,” said Honorable Judge Ellen Steinberg, CJCC Vice-Chairwoman.
Every major category of “most common charges” has gone down from last year, with the exceptions of firearm violations and failure to pay child support. Simple marijuana charges fell from more than 1,100 to less than 600.
Driving Under the Influence fell as well, but it is still the number one charge landing people in jail.
