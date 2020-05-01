Lowcountry governments urging people to take census now

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Census Bureau planned to start going door-to-door in May, but now that may not happen until Aug. 11.
It depends on whether Congress approves the Census Bureau's request to delay turning over redistricting data to the states from the end of March 2021 to the end of July 2021.
Regardless of when census takers start going door-to-door, the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments is encouraging people to take it online now.
While the self-response deadline for online, phone, and mailed completions has been extended to Oct. 31, local governments say now is the perfect time to not procrastinate and take the Census while many people are working from home, social distancing, or quarantining.
CLICK HERE to take the census online.
Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties have only 50% of the responses from the Tri-County area right now.
They say in the last census in 2010, the Tri-Counties ranged in the 60th percentile for census response.
Here are those numbers per county:
- Dorchester: 69.4
- Berkeley: 65.5
- Charleston: 63.7
Tri-County governments are hoping for higher response rates this year because of the option to answer the questions online.
The BCDCOG says the Tri-County area is growing faster than ever before.
“Just across the board, being counted, counts for a lot,” spokesman Daniel Brock said. “And the more folks in the Tri-County area that take the time to take the Census, while they have a little time, in some cases right now, the better it’s going to be for us in the months and years ahead as we look to accomplish a lot of big things.”
The Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments works with all 30 of its jurisdictions to plan for how roads, transportation, workforce and economic developments will be federally funded.
During this time of economic uncertainty for so many people, the BCDCOG wants to make sure all resources are distributed fairly.
"You know the worst thing that could happen is people decide not to do that, and then we don't have the resources as say a city, or a county, or the entire region, to do some of the critical things that are going to increase our quality of life, keep it high, and help us deal with the very real population increases that we're facing," Brock said.
The census is also important because congressional representation is at stake. South Carolina's population determines its representation in congress. However, it's important to note that these numbers won't be able to be used until 2021.
You can take the census online by going to the link at the bottom of your screen, .
The BCDCOG says they are a census affiliate data center, which means they help make census data available locally.
This is tpyically in the areas of regional planning, transportation, workforce development, and economic development.
