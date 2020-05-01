Lowcountry Strong: Pay-what-you-can cafe feeding hundreds during pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, Charleston’s only “pay-what-you-can-cafe” has seen a drastic increase in customers.
“Our numbers of people have tripled from what we normally do," Destiny Community Cafe owner Ragina Scott Saunders said.
The cafe is located in North Charleston and has been open about five years. Saunders initially owned an event space but saw people eating out of the dumpsters out back.
“So we would invite them in and we would feed them,” she said. She wanted to do something big and after some searching, she found the organization One World Everybody Eats. The group helped her start the cafe.
There are no prices on the menu because customers are simply asked to pay what they can. You are asked to pay $10 if you can or pay it forward, and Saunders asks those who can’t pay at all to volunteer an hour of their time at the cafe.
“The stories we’ve been hearing, oh my gosh, it just brings tears to our eyes some of the situations people are going through," she said.
Farms donate surplus items to the cafe and volunteer chefs help prepare the food. One of the companies helping is Big Meat, which owns a food truck typically used at festivals. Because so many festivals have been canceled, staff are now using their time to give back at Destiny Community Cafe and beyond. The cafe’s dining area is closed but volunteers have been helping with take-out meals and even deliver meals throughout the Lowcountry.
“This is what it’s all about," volunteer evangelist Michelle Felder said. "Unity in the community and all that says is faith and love and that’s what we’re generating here.”
“It’s been a blessing,” Saunders said. “And it’s raised up my faith. I love meeting the volunteers and the people that’s coming in and have like-minded and like-hearts to help us put love in the pot!”
“I want people not only to know she serves food and does all these things but the content of her heart," Felder said about Saunders. “She has a beautiful one.”
