Mount Pleasant expected to pass resolution asking beaches to reopen public access

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Town Council will vote on a resolution Friday asking two municipalities to reopen their beaches.
Mount Pleasant town council member Jake Rambo is one of a few council members urging Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms to Mount Pleasant residents and all South Carolinians.
“They have created their own private island and it is not right and our citizens are demanding that we take action against that,” Rambo said. “If we’re all paying for that public beach to be there then we should all have that access.”
Rambo says the beaches should be reopened to allow people to exercise on the beach.
Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll sent a letter to the town of Mount Pleasant Thursday afternoon in response to news of the planned meeting.
“We will not disregard the medical evidence and put our residents, staff, and any beachgoer, regardless of where they call home, at risk,” Carroll’s letter read in part. “The beaches we all love will still be here when this crisis is over, until then, all are welcome to exercise on the beach before 8:00 a.m. and after 5:00 p.m.”
Starting Friday, the Isle of Palms is restricting visitors to the beach between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., a lessening of previous restrictions there.
Sullivan’s Island recently voted to continue restricting access from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 12. Mayor Patrick O’Neil said Thursday he did not have a comment about what might take place.
The Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m.
