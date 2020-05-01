Patriots Point sets tentative May reopening date

“Covid-19 has affected us all in negative ways, but the bright spot for us is the time we’ve had to make our museum better,” museum Executive Director Larry Murray said. “In our museum’s 44 years of existence, we’ve never had a month where our operations team could work on our vessels and exhibits without interruption. While serving the public, we can’t close the hangar deck or a tour route to perform extensive renovations. We’ve been able to do that the last few weeks. When we reopen, the USS Yorktown will look like the Navy has been back aboard.”