Percentage of ventilators in use holding steady in weekly update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There is a serious shortage of ventilators in some states because of COVID-19 cases, so DHEC is closely tracking how many we're using in South Carolina.
This week, we're using about the same number of ventilators statewide as last week.
The state health department is surveying medical centers to see how many ventilators they have and how many they are using.
DHEC tells us a public health order is now requiring acute care hospitals to report, so the agency believes it's capturing 100% of ventilator stats.
A spokesperson said 76 acute care hospitals and 11 other hospitals are reporting.
Here's a timeline of our tracking:
March 27: About 18% were in use.
April 9th: We saw a 10% jump in ventilators in use to 28%.
April 17th: Usage decreased to 22%.
April 24th: Approximately 18% ventilators in use.
May 1: Approximately 18% ventilators in use.
Today, the number of patients on ventilators was 358 of 2,025 total machines. The usage percentage was holding steady at around 18%.
A ventilator is a machine that act as a patient’s lungs to get air in and out - after their respiratory system is so strained that they can hardly breathe on their own.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.