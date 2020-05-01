Police arrest 2 in early-morning vehicle break-ins

Joseph Johnson, Carlton Martindale (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 1, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 11:51 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say the arrested two men early Friday morning in connection with car break-ins.

Joseph Johnson, 24; and Carlton Martindale, 27; are both charged with four counts of breaking into motor vehicles, according to Inspector Christopher Rosier.

Police responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to the area of the Hickory Shadows neighborhood on a report of car break-ins in progress, Rosier said.

While patrolling the area, an office spotted a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved, he said.

Police conducted a traffic stop and after further investigation, both suspects were arrested.

They were being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

