Police investigating North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital Thursday.
Police responded to a house on Remount Road at around 9:30 p.m. in regards to the incident. When they arrived, police reported finding a victim with two gunshot wounds to the chest. The victim has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A 16-year-old girl has been taken into custody but police say she is not being charged with the shooting at this time.
After an investigation, police determined the victim and the suspect’s mother are married and the victim was in an altercation with the suspect’s mother outside of the car.
During the altercation, police say the victim passed a handgun to the suspect and the suspect got in the car and put the gun on the floorboard. After a time. the victim then re-engages the suspect and her mother, who are now inside the car, while carrying a piece of concrete, damaging the windows and threatening to kill them, according to North Charleston Police.
While the victim was threatening the suspect and her mother, the suspect allegedly got the gun and shot the victim. The suspect then left the scene and was taken into custody on Remus Street.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.