Police searching for suspect in Beaufort County stabbing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information in finding an attempted murder suspect.
Netraevion Hillman, 26, is wanted in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred on March 12, 2020 on St. Helena Island.
Following the incident, investigators obtained two warrants for Hillman’s arrest: one for attempted murder; and the other for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Authorities say Hillman is from St. Helena Island but may have left the area following the incident.
Anyone who has information on Hillman’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Lance Corporal Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
