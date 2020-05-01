Restaurants preparing to reopen outdoor patios for dining

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry restaurants are preparing to reopen their outdoor patios for dining as soon as Monday if the governor gives his blessing.
On Wednesday, during a meeting of the response committee for accelerateSC, it was recommended that patios be opened for dining starting Monday.
Employees at Taco Boy restaurant on Huger Street started getting ready on Friday just in case.
Partner and Director of Operations April Bennett says the restaurant hopes to open on Tuesday for Cinco de Mayo.
She says the plan is to remove some tables on the patio to allow social distancing.
“What we prefer to do is more a than six feet apart, maybe eight feet apart, just back to back, you’re not getting close to each other,” Bennett said.
Bennett says there will also be limiting the amount of people allowed on their patio at one time.
“When people come up and they want to get added to the wait list and we’re busy, we’re asking to take their name and their phone number and for them to go sit in the parking lot in their car and we text them when their table is ready, Bennett said.
Leon’s Oyster Shop on King Street also offers outdoor patio dining.
Director of Operations Noah Singerman says they haven’t decided if they will open the patio when allowed to do so.
“Lots of stipulations in terms of what the CDC is recommending, the federal government, what the rest of the restaurants in Charleston are doing, our staffing situation,” Singerman said.
Charleston Livability Director Dan Riccio said the requirements and how the patio dining rules will be enforced are still being worked out.
Riccio said he envisions the rules will be similar to the ones placed on retail businesses when they were allowed to reopen.
Taco Boy’s Bennett believes people are ready to get out again and eat out.
“I’m just excited for us to start moving forward and we’re also going to promote everybody staying safe and healthy,” Bennett said. “So we’re not gonna just jump into it with both feet, we’re gonna make sure that we keep the precautions in place long term.”
