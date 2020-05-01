S.C. governor to hold briefing Friday afternoon on COVID-19 response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state public health officials will hold a news briefing Friday afternoon.
That briefing will provide an update on the state's ongoing response to COVID-19.
It is scheduled for 4 p.m. from the U.S. Alumni Center in Columbia.
On Monday, McMaster extended the state’s existing state of emergency for 15 days with a new executive order that also extended the “Home or Work” order he issued in April.
By law, the governor can declare a state of emergency for only 15 days at a time.
McMster said the state continues to fight the virus "with every asset and resource available."
“While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts," he said during Monday's announcement.
The governor said the duration of the state of emergency could change at any time depending on the circumstances revolving around the coronavirus.
McMaster has said no one wants to reopen business as much as he does and says he hopes to see the state’s economy to be “humming” by the end of June.
As of Thursday afternoon, South Carolina reported 6,095 COVID-19 cases and 244 deaths.
McMaster's briefing comes a day after U.S. Sen. Tim Scott the governor's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Scott said Thursday during a Facebook live conversation about the state’s business community that he feels McMaster "has handled this entire crisis really well.” Since beginning a stair-step economic shutdown as the coronavirus spread in March, McMaster has repeatedly stressed his desire for a swift, yet safe, financial reopening, noting the severe toll the outbreak has had on individual workers and businesses.
