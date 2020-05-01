Shopping malls begin reopening across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As restrictions ease across the state, shopping malls across the Lowcountry are beginning to reopen their doors to shoppers.
Gov. Henry McMaster gave retail businesses the option to reopen last Monday.
And as of Friday, two Tri-County malls, Northwoods Mall and Citadel Mall, will take the governor up on that. Tanger Outlets is already open.
But shoppers will notice some differences around the malls. Some will prohibit groups of more than 10 people congregating in common areas. Northwoods Mall and Tanger Outlets management staff and vendors will be required to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when others are present, except when eating or drinking.
Hand sanitizers stations are expected to be more prominent on the properties as well.
The three malls will reopen with shorter hours:
- Northwoods Mall will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Citadel Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
- Tanger Outlets will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Tanger Outlets says they are also putting in social distancing floor decals, indicating distances of six feet, outside of retailer entrances and they urge shoppers to contact the mall staff if they feel an area is not clean.
All three of the malls say that the common areas, including the food courts and children’s play areas will remain closed until further notice.
