South Carolina state parks are back open, several restrictions still in place

“We’re in this together, as a team. We want to provide a space for people to get outdoors, but remember that the people that are there at that park, working, are there so that you can be there. So, we ask that you respect their distance, keep away from the staff. We ask that you respect them by wearing a mask when you interact with them. We’re encouraging people to use the restroom before they come to the park, to stay local, only come to parks nearby you. Don’t make large road trips only to find out you can’t get into a park. Bring, maybe, some of your own hand sanitizer and water bottles, so that you don’t have to count on the park for that stuff,” said McCormack.